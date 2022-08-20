StockNews.com Downgrades ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) to Buy

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
ScanSource Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.61. ScanSource has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $41.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $69,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,898.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $69,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,898.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.
About ScanSource
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
