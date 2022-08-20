StockNews.com Downgrades ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) to Buy

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

ScanSource Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.61. ScanSource has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $41.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $69,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,898.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $69,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,898.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ScanSource

About ScanSource

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ScanSource by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in ScanSource by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in ScanSource by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ScanSource by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

