South Dakota Investment Council Takes $3.83 Million Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 73,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 503.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUBE. TheStreet upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CUBE opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.75%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

