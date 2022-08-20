South Dakota Investment Council Has $5.91 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,644 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after buying an additional 296,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,329,463,000 after buying an additional 211,460 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.32.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $211.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

