SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Raised to $352.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $316.00 to $352.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.20% from the company’s current price.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.68.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $300.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.32, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $200.86 and a one year high of $389.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $294.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.02.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,660,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,177.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,335 shares of company stock valued at $5,423,569. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth $247,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

