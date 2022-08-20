Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,245,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,262,000 after buying an additional 591,626 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 246.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 764,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,305,000 after purchasing an additional 543,433 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,772,000 after purchasing an additional 468,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 10,867.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after purchasing an additional 459,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,278,000 after acquiring an additional 301,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCI opened at $67.29 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.86.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $394.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,783,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,121,968.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $180,035.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,783,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $69,121,968.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,279 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

