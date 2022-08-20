Sandra L. Helton Sells 15,000 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Stock

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $78.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.43.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 397.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

