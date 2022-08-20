Reviewing Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I 0 0 0 0 N/A Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 482.52%. Given Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is more favorable than Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I.

65.5% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 49.9% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A -100.33% 7.06% Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment 5.16% -9.75% -5.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A $14.28 million N/A N/A Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment $10.77 million 10.77 -$92.41 million ($0.11) -9.36

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment.

Summary

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment beats Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is a subsidiary of Industrial Realty Group, LLC.

