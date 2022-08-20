Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 233,537 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,537 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.05% of Adecoagro worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 871.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter.

Adecoagro Price Performance

AGRO opened at $8.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com cut Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

