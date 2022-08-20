Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,806 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.18.

Insider Activity

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOC opened at $490.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $497.20.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

