Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $791,000 Stock Position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Daseke worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Daseke by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Daseke during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Daseke by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Daseke during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Daseke during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $6.85 on Friday. Daseke, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

