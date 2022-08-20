Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $758,000 Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,164 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.05% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on BHLB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

