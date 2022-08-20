ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,178 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $13,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after buying an additional 13,676,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 295.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,872 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,428,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,507,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.45. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.27.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

