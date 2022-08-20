ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $14,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 235,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,787,000 after acquiring an additional 109,895 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 38,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

PRU stock opened at $103.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.