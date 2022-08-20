ProShare Advisors LLC Has $18.27 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,969 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $18,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after buying an additional 25,413 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Altria Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 211,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 546,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,537,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO opened at $45.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.