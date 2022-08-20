ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $16,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.73.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 2.0 %

SPG stock opened at $111.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.56. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.06 and a 52 week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.08%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

