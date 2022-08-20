Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 2,621 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 918.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 32,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 29,060 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management grew its holdings in PPL by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 10,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in PPL by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,702 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $30.81 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.84%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

