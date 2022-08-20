ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Shares Gap Up to $19.05

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.05, but opened at $19.59. ProFrac shares last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 266 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFHC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ProFrac in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on ProFrac in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.08.

ProFrac Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProFrac Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFHC. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,699,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,051,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,021,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,175,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,648,000.

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Articles

