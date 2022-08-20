Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,579 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.5% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $134,855,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 45,029 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $21,937,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $286.15 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

