Oppenheimer Boosts Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $200.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bill.com to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.24.
Bill.com Stock Performance
NYSE:BILL opened at $174.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $348.49.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $117,099.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $350,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $117,099.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $350,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $96,127.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,624 shares of company stock worth $7,968,212. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 91.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 540.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bill.com (BILL)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.