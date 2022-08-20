Oppenheimer Boosts Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $200.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bill.com to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.24.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com Stock Performance

NYSE:BILL opened at $174.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $348.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. Bill.com’s revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $117,099.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $350,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $117,099.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $350,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $96,127.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,624 shares of company stock worth $7,968,212. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 91.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 540.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.