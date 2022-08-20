Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,519 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 665,606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $197,931,000 after purchasing an additional 148,099 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 102.7% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 239,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $68,354,000 after purchasing an additional 121,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,053,962 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $300,611,000 after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE NSC opened at $255.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.54. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $217.00 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 39.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

