Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Up to $4.09

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.09, but opened at $4.55. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 36,826 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEGG. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Newegg Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

