New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 64,670 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,670 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Well were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Well by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 25,710 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in American Well by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,674,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after buying an additional 141,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

American Well stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. American Well had a negative net margin of 90.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $64.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 19,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $96,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 839,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,095.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 19,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $96,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 839,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,095.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $41,488.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,062,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,136.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 595,885 shares of company stock worth $2,576,154. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

