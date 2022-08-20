New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 24,566 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,566 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of MaxCyte worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 588.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vitruvian Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 4,385,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,656,000 after buying an additional 1,055,670 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MaxCyte news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 3,235,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $13,912,856.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,735,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,163,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte Stock Down 5.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of MXCT stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $571.14 million and a PE ratio of -28.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03.

Separately, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MaxCyte from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

MaxCyte Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

