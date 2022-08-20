New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Aclaris Therapeutics

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 19,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $296,214.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

ACRS opened at $16.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.73. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,355.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACRS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

