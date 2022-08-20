New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New $451,000 Investment in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Ethan Allen Interiors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETD opened at $25.90 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $28.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $655.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

ETD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

