New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,261 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Denny’s worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $9.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $551.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.61. Denny’s Co. has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $17.40.
Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.
