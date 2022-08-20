New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. MV Management XI L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,779,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,300,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,270,000 after purchasing an additional 404,181 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 90,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 37,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of -0.48. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $29.40.

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 39,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $241,712.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,072.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 39,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $241,712.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,072.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,718,348.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 159,629 shares of company stock worth $1,506,963 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

