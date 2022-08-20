New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 17,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $21.24.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

