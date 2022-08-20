New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) by 683.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lyell Immunopharma were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LYEL opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of -1.97. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

