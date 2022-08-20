New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,712 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 138,218 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of 2U worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in 2U by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in 2U by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in 2U by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its position in 2U by 28.8% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter.

TWOU stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $584.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.98. 2U, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $241.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.26 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TWOU. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie lowered shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2U has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.27.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

