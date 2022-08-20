Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $269.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $245.00 to $269.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.34% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on BILL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $265.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.24.
NYSE:BILL opened at $174.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.48. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $348.49.
In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $96,127.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,488.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $96,127.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,488.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 5,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $825,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at $615,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,212. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,811,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
