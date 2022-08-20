Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Trading 4.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$4.25 to C$4.50. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Karora Resources traded as high as C$3.19 and last traded at C$3.19. 194,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 917,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.05.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KRR. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Karora Resources Trading Down 7.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$538.23 million and a P/E ratio of 26.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

