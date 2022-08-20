iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

FALN stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.