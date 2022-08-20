iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,748,000 after buying an additional 774,549 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 583,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 540,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,905,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 176,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $127.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.13. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $176.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

