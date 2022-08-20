Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) SVP Sells $1,138,713.30 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $1,138,713.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joy Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 9th, Joy Liu sold 946 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $283,800.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $299.04 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.42 and a 200-day moving average of $265.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

