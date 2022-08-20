Insider Selling: Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Director Sells $3,171,415.50 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) Director Mason P. Slaine sold 182,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $3,171,415.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 910,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,821,396.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Certara Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Certara stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -276.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Certara by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Certara by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Certara by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,600,000 after purchasing an additional 79,922 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Certara by 657.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 80,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Certara by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 59,848 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERT has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

