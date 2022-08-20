Insider Selling: Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Director Sells $3,171,415.50 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) Director Mason P. Slaine sold 182,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $3,171,415.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 910,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,821,396.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Certara Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Certara stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -276.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CERT has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.
Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.
