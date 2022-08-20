Insider Buying: Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Purchases $24,013.00 in Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) Director Darci L. Vetter acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $24,013.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,212.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Neogen Stock Down 0.5 %

NEOG opened at $21.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 0.58. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

Institutional Trading of Neogen

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 87.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 372.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Neogen in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

