Huntington National Bank Sells 901 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Progressive by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.6% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the first quarter. GHE LLC now owns 27,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $127.48 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $128.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of 91.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

