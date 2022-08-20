Huntington National Bank Acquires 864 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Zoetis by 713.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.14.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

Zoetis Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $169.52 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The firm has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.