HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of HomeStreet worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.20. The stock has a market cap of $698.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.06. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $57.40.

HomeStreet Announces Dividend

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $73.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.02 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HomeStreet

In other news, EVP Amen Darrell Van acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.25 per share, with a total value of $39,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Amen Darrell Van purchased 1,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.25 per share, with a total value of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 15,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $854,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on HomeStreet to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. B. Riley downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HomeStreet to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

