Head-To-Head Survey: Infinya (OTCMKTS:HAIPF) versus Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM)

Infinya (OTCMKTS:HAIPF – Get Rating) and Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Infinya and Sylvamo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Infinya alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinya N/A N/A N/A Sylvamo 3.21% 136.59% 13.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Infinya and Sylvamo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinya N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sylvamo $3.50 billion 0.57 $331.00 million $2.76 16.25

Analyst Recommendations

Sylvamo has higher revenue and earnings than Infinya.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Infinya and Sylvamo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinya 0 0 0 0 N/A Sylvamo 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sylvamo has a consensus target price of $46.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.66%. Given Sylvamo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sylvamo is more favorable than Infinya.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Sylvamo shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Infinya shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Sylvamo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sylvamo beats Infinya on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infinya

(Get Rating)

Infinya Ltd, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells writing and printing paper, packaging paper, cardboard and corrugated boards, and recycled paper products in Israel and internationally. The company provides collection, processing, and recycling services for wastepaper, cardboard and plastic waste, and other recyclable materials; and offers cardboard packaging solutions for the agriculture, beverages, display stands, food, cosmetics, pharmaceutics, high-tech automation industries, and plastic products. It also offers office supplies, paper and paper products, technology and peripherals, hobbies and crafts, furniture, food, and cleaning products. The company was formerly known as Hadera Paper Ltd. and changed its name to Infinya Ltd in February 2022. Infinya Ltd was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Hadera, Israel.

About Sylvamo

(Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp. The company distributes its products through a variety of channels, including merchants and distributors, office product suppliers, e-commerce, retailers, and dealers. It also sells directly to converters that produce envelopes, forms, and other related products. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Infinya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.