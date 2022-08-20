HC Wainwright Trims Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Target Price to $37.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 419,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $8,502,995.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,104,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,358,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 419,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $8,502,995.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,104,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,358,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lorence H. Kim purchased 50,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 10.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 62,564 shares during the last quarter. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $74,710,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 558.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 152,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

