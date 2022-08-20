Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Globant had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Globant’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GLOB opened at $224.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.74 and a 200-day moving average of $218.99. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 74.58 and a beta of 1.50. Globant has a one year low of $159.56 and a one year high of $354.62.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Globant to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen raised their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,920,000 after buying an additional 64,161 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Globant by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,067,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $185,741,000 after acquiring an additional 150,994 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Globant by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 822,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Globant by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,896,000 after acquiring an additional 14,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Globant by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after acquiring an additional 65,635 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

