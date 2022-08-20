FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 18,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA FAPR opened at $30.69 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $32.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.36.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.