Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,971 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $208.43 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.22. The company has a market capitalization of $181.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

