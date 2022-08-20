Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 669 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 35.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 36.3% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.19.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.93.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

