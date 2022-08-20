Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 521 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 608,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,717,000 after acquiring an additional 19,790 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $2,576,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $4,107,000. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KO opened at $65.17 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $281.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

