Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 139.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $9,343,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,608,000 after acquiring an additional 83,738 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,641,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,159,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 121.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 60,285 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $81.97 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $97.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.64.

