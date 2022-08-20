Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.22 Million Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,148 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $18,181,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 355,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 54,460 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 120,882 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ QYLD opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.13. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $23.15.
