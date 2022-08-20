Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

BATS:EFG opened at $85.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

